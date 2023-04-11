Cedar Point to host job fair cookout at their main gate

SANDUSKY, Ohio. (WILX) - People will get the chance to apply to work for one of the biggest amusement parks in the United States on Saturday.

Cedar Point announced on Tuesday that they will be hosting their first-ever Jobs Fun Fair hiring party and cookout at their main gate. The park said in a statement that it will be a backyard barbecue-style event, including complimentary food and beverages, and games. During the event, attendees will be given on-the-spot interviews, hiring, and orientations with park managers and leaders on hand to answer questions.

The park said hourly pay ranges from $14 - $17 an hour which will be based on experience, prior service, and position.

“With hands-on learning opportunities, from operating the world’s most famous rides to serving guests at the all-new Grand Pavilion, working at Cedar Point is an experience unlike any other,” said the park. “Now is the time to join the team whose mission is to Make People Happy.”

People who apply at the event and are hired will get a voucher for two complimentary Cedar Point admission tickets they can redeem.

Cedar Point opened in 1870 as a public bathing beach before opening its first roller coaster in 1892. Since then, the 153-year-old park has been the center of world-record roller coasters.

If you are interested in applying for Cedar Point, you can check out their website by clicking right here.

