Church youth group reenacts crucifixion with hopes of starting annual Easter tradition

Eastside Assembly of God and their youth group held a reenactment of the crucifixion of Jesus on Sunday. (Source: WLOX)
By Ja'Colbi Rivers and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) – A church in Mississippi is turning heads for its youth group reenactment of the crucifixion of Jesus on Easter Sunday.

However, Eastside Assembly of God in Moss Point is hoping to make the reenactment an annual tradition.

Minister David Greene said he wanted the youth group to perform a reenactment for two reasons: to teach the younger generation about the crucifixion and to remind everyone of the true meaning of Easter.

“The young people learn many lessons, as well as us,” Greene said. “We reestablished and relearned and reidentified what actually happened. There was a lot of scripture reference to what was going on to make sure we got things right during these times.”

A local lumber company helped the church with making the crosses, and a local family offered their land for the reenactment.

Video of the performance shows three shirtless boys “nailed” to crosses that are placed on top of a large mound of soil. Surrounding them are several onlookers, dressed in outfits that would have been worn at the time.

Near the end of the performance, actors are seen taking the boy who played Jesus off the cross, carrying his “lifeless” body.

Greene said he hopes to do the performance again next year.

“Reveal that, relive that, tell that story again so that perhaps someone could see and take advantage of it that hasn’t already,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

