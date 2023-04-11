Coffee shop’s new location set to open on April 18 in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A new BIGGBY COFFEE location will open its doors in Bay City on Tuesday, April 18.

The location is being opened by two former BIGGBY baristas, Christopher Conrad and Martha Jean Jacoby, after partnering with Vietnam War veteran and former mayor of Algonac, Daniel Lee Conrad.

Christopher, 26, and Jacoby, 23, met while working as shift managers at the BIGGBY location in Saginaw; they are two of BIGGBY’s youngest owners.

“We went with BIGGBY COFFEE because of their community involvement and their culture. They have established a great environment for the teams in store that allows for excellent people development,” said Christopher, Daniel, and Jacoby. “BIGGBY COFFEE drives this culture into each store, so as franchise owners, we know what leadership should look like. I’m excited to bring that culture to the area in a workplace and also bring a brand to the area that people might have experienced in other locations and are looking forward to seeing in their community.”

Jacoby, Christopher, and Daniel plan to open an additional four locations after the opening in Bay City.

“We are thrilled to announce additional expansion in Michigan. There’s a tremendous amount of opportunity in the coffee and café space,” explained Bob Fish, co-chief executive officer.

BIGGBY® COFFEE offers franchisees like Jacoby, Christopher, and Daniel the opportunity to be a part of a unique franchise model designed to support the lifestyle most entrepreneurs want.

The new Bay City coffee shop is located at 4114 Wilder Road.

