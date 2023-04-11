Conservation organization awarded funding for vacant lot restoration

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee Conservation District has been awarded $250,000 in grant funding to create natural spaces.

They were awarded the grant, along with another Michigan conservation organization, as a part of the 2023 Planet Awards. The grant totaled $500,000 with each organization receiving half.

“At the Consumers Energy Foundation, we know how important protecting Michigan’s natural resources is to our future and our quality of life,” said Brandon Hofmeister, president of the Consumers Energy Foundation. “The Planet Awards are an opportunity not only to celebrate organizations that share that commitment but to make a major investment in protecting Michigan’s land, water and air.”

Genesee Conservation District will be working on a two-year project to convert publicly-owned land in Flint back to naturalized spaces. The grant will fund restoration of dozens of vacant lots in the city back to native forest and grassland.

The project will assess individual lots and develop site-specific plans for removal of dead and dying trees, invasive plants, and trash before reforesting and replanting five acres throughout the community.

“On behalf of the Genesee Conservation District Board and Staff, we express our appreciation and gratitude to the Consumers Energy Foundation for their generous funding support,” said Angela Warren, Executive Director of the Genesee Conservation District. “We look forward to project implementation and the transformative impact it will create on Flint’s landscape through blight reduction and improving our community’s climate resilience.”

Each year the Consumers Energy Foundation selects Planet Awards grantees based on specific proposed projects which will tangibly impact preservation and restoration of Michigan’s land, water and air.

The Planet Awards are the first of three signature grant funding opportunities, totaling $1.5 million, that the Foundation provides each year.

