DNR reminds Michigan anglers to get 2023 license

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) – The new fishing license and regulation season began on April 1, so any anglers hoping to do some spring fishing should make sure they have purchased a new license.

The 2023 fishing licenses are valid through March 31, 2024.

The Michigan DNR gave a list of the following 2023 fishing seasons:

Saturday, April 29 – Statewide trout opener and Lower Peninsula inland walleye and northern pike seasons

Monday, May 15 – Upper Peninsula walleye and northern pike seasons

Saturday, May 27 – Possession season for bass statewide except for Lake St. Clair and the St. Clair and Detroit Rivers

Saturday, June 3 – Michigan’s muskellunge possession season on all Great Lakes, inland waters, the St. Mary’s River, Lake St. Clair, and the St. Clair and Detroit Rivers

Saturday, June 17 – Possession season for bass on Lake St. Clair and the St. Clair and Detroit Rivers.

The catch-and-release season for muskellunge, smallmouth bass, and largemouth bass is open all year on nearly all waters in the state.

New fishing licenses can be purchased at the Michigan DNR’s website or through their app.

