Flint cracking down on reckless drivers

Flint city leaders are cracking down on reckless driving.(WNEM)
By James Felton and Hannah Mose
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint city leaders are cracking down on reckless driving.

Get caught driving recklessly, forfeit your car. At least one person is learning this lesson the hard way.

“Reckless driving will not be tolerated in the city of Flint. Donuts will not be tolerated here in the city of Flint. This is a warning. This is not a bluff,” Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said.

Neeley said he wants people to know there will be serious consequences for those who partake in reckless driving in the Vehicle City.

City officials released a video from the Michigan State Police that shows a male driver in a gray Dodge Charger doing donuts, almost hitting another vehicle, and driving, at times, 100 miles per hour through the streets of Flint last month.

He was taken into custody, but that’s not all.

“We have also filed a civil suit against the vehicle itself to declare the vehicle as a public nuisance and have it forfeited to the city of Flint. According to the city’s ordinances, any vehicle that is used to engage in reckless driving is a nuisance and subject to forfeiture, and we intend to enforce that ordinance to the maximum extent possible,” attorney William Kim said.

Neeley is asking motorists to heed this warning, imploring them to do the right thing and drive safely.

“Our children need to feel safe in their own neighborhoods in their community,” Neeley said. “Our residents need to feel safe as they travel to and from work, to and from church. But definitely, we have to obey the law.”

Neeley also wants to remind residents that parking over the sidewalk or on front lawns is not allowed.

