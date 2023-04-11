Flint native to headline first ever boxing event at Little Caesar’s Arena

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - Little Caesars Arena announced Claressa Shields “GWOAT” will be headlining the first boxing event in the area’s history on June 3.

A two-time Olympic gold medalist throughout her storied amateur career, Shields, of Flint, avenged her only amateur defeat last October when she traveled to the U.K. to win the WBO Middleweight Title from Savannah Marshall via unanimous decision.

Shields’ last fight in her home state of Michigan came in March 2021 as she bested Marie Eve Dicaire to become undisputed super welterweight world champion, her second undisputed distinction after originally unifying all the middleweight titles with a 2019 victory over then unbeaten Christina Hammer.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley hosted an event on Oct. 21, 2022 to honor “Flint’s favorite daughter” after her win in Oct. 2022.

At the event, Shields paid homage to her hometown saying that every time she steps foot in the ring, she takes Flint with her and always will.

She will be making another Michigan homecoming to Detroit on Saturday, June 3 when she takes on four-division champion Hanna Gabriels.

“The ‘GWOAT’ is bringing championship boxing back to Detroit!” said Shields. “After my historic victory over Savannah Marshall in the U.K., I wanted a true homecoming fight in the U.S. I’m really excited to headline the first fight ever at Little Caesars Arena. Hanna Gabriels knocked me down in round one in our first fight and I’ve wanted the rematch ever since to settle that score. She’s a four-time world champ but she’s fighting the GWOAT, who’s a thirteen-time world champion and three-time undisputed champion. This is a big, important fight for me and will be another great fight for women’s boxing. I’m ready to defend my titles and win in dramatic fashion in Detroit!”

Tickets for the boxing event go on sale Tuesday, April 18.

