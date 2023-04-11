Freeland robotics team headed to world competition

FREELAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Freeland middle and high school robotics teams are moving on to compete in the FIRST Robotics World Championship.

The Freeland Fabricators competed in the FIRST State Championship held at Saginaw Valley State University. Their outstanding performance qualified them for a spot at the World Championship in Houston, Texas.

The high school team took first place in the APTIV Division, along with Michigan’s Impact Award which is the most prestigious award given by FIRST Robotics.

The middle school also took home Michigan’s Inspire Award.

Freeland Fabricators: middle school team wins the Inspire Award. (Freeland Fabricators)

“These awards honor the team that best represents a model for other teams to emulate and best embodies the mission of FIRST,” said a spokesperson for the Freeland Fabricators. “It is recognition years in the making of the real community impact that the Freeland Robotics program has been bringing to Freeland and the Great Lakes Bay Region since its inception.”

The Freeland Fabricators, which includes students, mentors, families, and sponsors, focus on more than just robotics competition. They focus on developing well-rounded life capabilities, including creative problem-solving, leadership, communication, and most importantly self-confidence and a sense of belonging.

The robotics community is preparing young people for the future and want every kid to recognize their worth, abilities, and love who they are.

The teams have also started four new First Lego League teams with 21 students, started a second middle school FTC robotics team, and they increased participation in the school district’s robotics program by 67 percent in 2022.

“Receiving an invitation to compete with the best in world is a feat to be proud of in itself, but for two teams to be invited after receiving FIRST Robotics most prestigious Inspire and Impact Awards means something unique and special is brewing in the community of Freeland and it’s students,” the spokesperson said.

