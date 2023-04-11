Mid-Michigan teen dancer defies odds after car crash

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A split-second crash could change your life completely.

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month. In 2020, more than 38,000 people died from collisions, but for those who survive, their recovery presents adversity only a select few can make it passed.

Rima Hafez, a Michigan teenager, is one of those few. She said she still has no idea how the crash happened, but what she does know is that she’s happy to be alive to dance and tell her story after a devastating collision almost paralyzed her.

A year later, she is back to performing and is looking forward to making a full recovery.

“They didn’t have like that much hope for me,” Hafez recalled. “At points, especially in the beginning, people were really unsure.”

Hafez broke her neck, fractured her jaw on both sides, punctured her heart, punctured a lung, and broke her nose and femur. Her orthopedic doctor said most patients that experience a crash like that would diminish that patient’s spirits.

“They certainly do affect you mentally as well as physically and in a lot of cases that’s the hardest thing to come back from,” Dr. Mike McDermott said. “But that’s where her strong support system from her family and everyone else involved is helping her get through that.”

For Hafez, dancing again is all she could think of as she recovered.

“My passion for dance is really strong, I would just dance in my head and I would do as much as I could to practice,” Hafez said. “And I would work out with two-pound weights every day”

“To this day I get goosebumps every time I think about it, every time I remember it,” said her father, Mohamed Hafez. “It wasn’t a good thing to be at the scene of an accident for your daughter, and it affected my life to this day, to be honest with you.”

For Rima Hafez and her father, the crash gave them a new appreciation for dance.

“It helped me realize how much I really love dance because before I always used to complain about it, I would be like, ‘I’m tired, I don’t want to go,’ but then once I wasn’t able to do it, I realized how much I loved it,” Hafez said.

“I used to always complain about going to dance competitions. I would go to them but it’s like, ‘Oh, I can miss this one, it’s fine.’ But after the accident, honestly, I don’t miss a single one and I enjoy being there and I appreciate my daughter more,” Mohamed Hafez said. “And I’m blessed that she’s alive.”

Rima Hafez said she’s grateful for the team of doctors at Sparrow and is looking forward to competing again as soon as possible. She’s planning on a full recovery by summer.

