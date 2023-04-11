Saginaw Spirit moving onto second round

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The Saginaw Spirit are moving forward to the second round after winning their first series against the Flint Firebirds.

The Flint-Saginaw series was everything you wanted as a fan of the game. Seven games, three overtimes, and the series-clinching goal coming in the final minutes. It will be a series that is talked about for a long time in the TV5 viewing area.

While the Firebirds are beginning to work on next year, the Spirit still have their eye on the prize for this year, and the next round begins on Friday when the Spirit hits the road to Sarnia for games one and two of the second round.

Sarnia, the third seed, advanced after beating sixth-seeded Guelph in six games. After Friday’s game one and Sunday’s game two on the road, the Spirit will return next week for games three and four at the Dow Event Center, which will be set for Tuesday, April 18, and Thursday, April 20.

If needed, game five will be back in Sarnia on April 22. If the series reaches six games, game six will be in Saginaw on Sunday, April 23. If there is a game seven, that will be in Sarnia on Tuesday, April 25.

Spirit Head Coach Chris Lazary is looking forward to his matchup with a very good sting team.

“They are probably the most loaded roster on paper in the league,” Lazary said. “We got to do our thing. It’s about battles, it’s about execution, it’s about defending, it’s about making plays. We got to get back on the horse and keep on riding that’s what we told our guys. If you want to ride, you keep going this time of year. They had a good regular season but that don’t mean crap. Both teams are into the second round and I’m looking forward to game one.”

If the Spirit can beat Sarnia, they will play for the Western Conference Championship.

