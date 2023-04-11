Saginaw Spirit moving onto second round

The Saginaw Spirit is moving forward to the second round after winning their first series against the Flint Firebirds.
By Scot Johnson and Hannah Mose
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The Saginaw Spirit are moving forward to the second round after winning their first series against the Flint Firebirds.

The Flint-Saginaw series was everything you wanted as a fan of the game. Seven games, three overtimes, and the series-clinching goal coming in the final minutes. It will be a series that is talked about for a long time in the TV5 viewing area.

While the Firebirds are beginning to work on next year, the Spirit still have their eye on the prize for this year, and the next round begins on Friday when the Spirit hits the road to Sarnia for games one and two of the second round.

Sarnia, the third seed, advanced after beating sixth-seeded Guelph in six games. After Friday’s game one and Sunday’s game two on the road, the Spirit will return next week for games three and four at the Dow Event Center, which will be set for Tuesday, April 18, and Thursday, April 20.

If needed, game five will be back in Sarnia on April 22. If the series reaches six games, game six will be in Saginaw on Sunday, April 23. If there is a game seven, that will be in Sarnia on Tuesday, April 25.

Spirit Head Coach Chris Lazary is looking forward to his matchup with a very good sting team.

“They are probably the most loaded roster on paper in the league,” Lazary said. “We got to do our thing.  It’s about battles, it’s about execution, it’s about defending, it’s about making plays. We got to get back on the horse and keep on riding that’s what we told our guys. If you want to ride, you keep going this time of year. They had a good regular season but that don’t mean crap. Both teams are into the second round and I’m looking forward to game one.”

If the Spirit can beat Sarnia, they will play for the Western Conference Championship.

Read next:
Flint native to headline first ever boxing event at Little Caesar’s Arena
Flint boxing champion Claressa Shields will launch a three-part series with a new live...
Flint cracking down on reckless drivers
Flint city leaders are cracking down on reckless driving.
MSP launches automatic expungement program
The Michigan State Police launched an automatic expungement program on Tuesday, April 11. The...
Coffee shop’s new location set to open on April 18 in Bay City
A barista makes coffee at Biggby's in Wausau

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saginaw's Records and Tapes Galore, a record shop with 50 years of experience, is embracing the...
Local record shop celebrates comeback of vinyl albums
Bridgit Sova, special education teacher at H.H. Dow High School in Midland Public Schools.
Mid-Michigan teacher honored with Regional Teacher of the Year title
The missing person has been found safe.
Missing man in Flint Township found safe
Long-time Atherton Community Schools teacher Jerry Lee Cutting was arrested for allegedly...
Genesee Co. teacher charged for having sexual relationship with student bound over for trial
Hemlock High School’s Gray Matter FIRST Robotics Team #5712.
Hemlock robotics team headed to world competition

Latest News

Saginaw Spirit onto second round
Flint boxing champion Claressa Shields will launch a three-part series with a new live...
Flint native to headline first ever boxing event at Little Caesar’s Arena
The Saginaw Spirit (4-3) won Game 7, 6-3 over the Flint Firebirds (3-4) Monday, April 10, at...
Spirit take first-ever Game 7 win, 6-3 over Flint
Saginaw Spirit vs. Flint Firebirds Game 7