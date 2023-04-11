‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown appears to be engaged

Actor Millie Bobby Brown, right, and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi attend the world premiere of...
Actor Millie Bobby Brown, right, and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi attend the world premiere of "Enola Holmes 2" at The Paris Theater on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Could actress Millie Bobby Brown be engaged? Her fans certainly think so.

The 19-year-old “Stranger Things” star posted a photo on social media embracing her partner Jake Bongiovi with a rather large ring on her engagement finger.

Brown captioned the image, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all.”

Around the same time, Bongiovi also shared an image on his social accounts where the couple is looking out to sea with the caption, “forever.”

Bongiovi, 20, is the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi.

Brown’s team has not yet made a comment on a possible engagement.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saginaw's Records and Tapes Galore, a record shop with 50 years of experience, is embracing the...
Local record shop celebrates comeback of vinyl albums
Bridgit Sova, special education teacher at H.H. Dow High School in Midland Public Schools.
Mid-Michigan teacher honored with Regional Teacher of the Year title
The missing person has been found safe.
Missing man in Flint Township found safe
Long-time Atherton Community Schools teacher Jerry Lee Cutting was arrested for allegedly...
Genesee Co. teacher charged for having sexual relationship with student bound over for trial
Hemlock High School’s Gray Matter FIRST Robotics Team #5712.
Hemlock robotics team headed to world competition

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with the President's Council of Advisors on Science...
Biden celebrating diplomacy, his ancestry on trip to Ireland
One man was killed and three other people were critically injured Tuesday in a shooting outside...
One killed, 3 hurt in shooting outside DC funeral home
The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's...
Biden calls family of reporter detained as spy in Russia
Five people have died following a a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank.
Louisville shooter targeted bank co-workers, police say
FILE - Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes leaves federal court in San Jose, Calif., March 17,...
Theranos’ Elizabeth Holmes loses bid to stay out of prison