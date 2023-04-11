UM-Flint adds gender-neutral bathrooms to campus

The University of Michigan Flint has added several gender-neutral bathrooms.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The University of Michigan-Flint has added several gender-neutral bathrooms.

The school now has 14 gender-inclusive bathrooms across its downtown Flint campus. The restrooms were added after advocacy groups consisting of students, faculty, and staff requested them.

“Our students know and our staff know that they don’t have to navigate the campus university without having spaces that feel safe and good for them to use no matter what their gender identity may be or what their needs may be,” the director of the Center for Gender and Sexuality for UM-Flint Samara Hough said.

In addition to the bathrooms, a gender-neutral locker room was also opened in the recreation center. The restrooms are located in French Hall, the theater, the science building, the Northbank Center, and the Riverfront Conference Center.

