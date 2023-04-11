Warming even more on Tuesday!

By Mathieu Mondro
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Monday was a beautiful day that made for great conditions to be outside! If you haven’t made plans yet, make some today to enjoy this weather! We have more of it on the way with temperatures even slightly outdoing Monday’s. Similar levels of warmth will hold through the rest of the workweek too, take a peek in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Today

As you head out the door it’s even a little warmer than yesterday morning. Temperatures are generally in the upper 40s and lower 50s with mostly clear skies. Conditions for the bus stops and the morning commute are in great shape! We’re expecting a partly to mostly sunny sky that will be similar to Monday, where the sky won’t be completely blue but it will still be bright. The weather stays dry through today too.

Highs will make their way up to around 73 degrees. A subtly lake-breeze will keep the shoreline slightly cooler than most others. The wind will also respond to the daytime heating with gusts this afternoon from the west southwest at 30 mph. Sustained winds will be from 10 to 20 mph.

Tuesday will be in the lower 70s.
Tuesday will be in the lower 70s.(WNEM)

Tonight

Any clouds that remain this evening will clear out through the overnight hours. We’ll have a low of 54 degrees with the wind slowing back down to only 5 to 10 mph from the southwest. If you’re wanting some fresh air, you might be able to leave your windows open tonight!

Tuesday night falls down to around 54 degrees.
Tuesday night falls down to around 54 degrees.(WNEM)

Wednesday

The strongest afternoon wind gusts of the week will be on Wednesday with speeds reaching up to around 35 mph. It will be a warm and comfortable day Wednesday though, highs will reach up to around 76 degrees with fully sunny skies. This will be thanks to high pressure settling in just to the south of Michigan. That sun also continues into Thursday where highs will be nearly identical. Enjoy!

Wednesday will be in the middle 70s.
Wednesday will be in the middle 70s.(WNEM)

