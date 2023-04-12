Construction to begin on eastbound US-10

(Live 5/File)
By James Felton and Hannah Mose
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - A popular route used by many heading to northern Michigan is about to see some major changes, and while it means a smoother ride in the future, the short term could be a bumpy ride.

MDOT said they will rebuild westbound US-10 from the Bay City city limit to Seven Mile Road. Plus, they will be demolishing and rebuilding the Mackinaw Road overpass.

“We’ll be rebuilding US-10 westbound Bay City city limits all the way west to Seven Mile Road,” MDOT spokesperson Paul Schiefer said.

Schiefer said this is a two-year, $32 million construction project scheduled to begin on Monday, April 17.

“When we rebuild US-10 westbound, it will be triple-echelon paving,” Schiefer said. “So, when you come out here, you’ll see three pavers paving right along each other. What that does is it makes it almost a seamless pavement.”

It is not just work on US-10. The Mackinaw Road overpass will be rebuilt as well.

“So the bridge will be replaced, the bridge will be widened, and then they’ll be putting roundabouts at each end to help that flow over the bridge,” Schiefer said.

Schiefer said work on the overpass will begin and end in 2024. As for westbound US-10, that work is expected to wrap up in November. Eastbound US-10 will be used by traffic in both directions at times during construction. In the meantime, Schiefer said motorists should expect reduced lanes and some delays as crews stage the work zone and build temporary crossovers.

In mid-May, a detour of westbound US-10 from Bay City to the US-10/I-75 interchange will be in place. During this time, traffic will be redirected using M-13, M-84, and I-75. Additional detours will be announced as construction continues.

Schiefer said he is looking forward to getting to work and seeing the finished product.

“I think everyone is going to really appreciate it,” he said. “It’s going to be a really grand interchange here for all the folks in the business park. Those roundabouts on each end I think will really help with the traffic flow and get people moving to where they need to be.”

MDOT said at this time, there are no plans to reconstruct eastbound US-10 from Seven Mile Road to the Bay City city limit.

