Construction zone speed camera legislation moves forward

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Michigan motorists who speed through a construction zone could start getting tickets through the mail.

State lawmakers are advancing legislation to allow speed cameras in construction zones, but the ACLU said those cameras might not capture the “whole” story.

A proposal that was re-introduced to the state House last month is now moving forward. It passed unanimously out of committee on Tuesday, April 11.

The bill would allow police to set up speed cameras in state road construction work zones. If the proposal is signed into law, there would be signs warning drivers of the cameras a mile before the construction zone begins.

Tickets would automatically be issued to the registered owner of the vehicle if someone is going more than 10 miles per hour over the posted limit.

This part of the proposed bill has drawn concerns from some like Gabrielle Dresner with the ACLU of Michigan.

“My spouse and I have two cars. One is registered in his name and one is registered in mine. If he’s driving my car and gets a ticket from this automatic speed camera, then I’m getting the ticket because I’m the registered person,” Dresner said.

However, the bill takes this situation into consideration. Car owners can appeal the ticket by signing an affidavit or testifying in court that they were not driving at the time of the offense or by presenting a police report saying the vehicle was stolen before the speed infraction.

Under the legislation, motorists could face fines up to $300 if they are caught repeatedly speeding through these areas.

The proposed bill is meant to help reduce the number of crashes and fatalities that happen in construction zones.

In 2021, there were nearly 6,000 crashes in Michigan. MDOT reported most were caused by inattentive or distracted drivers and that speeding is the leading cause of deadly work zone crashes.

The full House needs to sign off before the bill goes to the Senate for consideration.

