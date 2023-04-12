Flint United team heading into second half of season

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint United basketball team looks to build on a fresh start in the second half of their season.

Currently, Flint stands at 3-8 this season and after a pair of close losses a couple of weeks ago, this team still believes they can turn it around and make a run for the playoffs.

To make this happen, United’s players will have to continue to step up their game.

Michael Bruce has been the star of the team leading the way with 26 points and eight rebounds per game. Helping in the scoring department is Tyree Keyes, putting up 21 points a game. Hometown talent could also be a key factor in this team turning it around as several players are from the mid-Michigan area.

One of those players is Keenen Coleman, a Flint native. He is also averaging 21 points, five assists, and five rebounds per game. For Coleman, it means everything to be playing in front of his community.

“It was a good opportunity for me coming here because I like the game of basketball and I just want to be around basketball period, and be around my players and my team and my coaches. So, I felt like it was a good fit for me,” Coleman said. “It’s a good thing to be able to play in front of my fans, my friends, my family, so I feel like it’s a real good opportunity for me.

If you’re interested in attending a Flint United game, you won’t have to wait too long. They will be playing Saturday, April 15 at the Ballenger Fieldhouse at Mott Community College against the Glass City Wranglers. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

