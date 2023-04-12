Flirting with records Thursday, with more sun

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been another beautiful day around Mid-Michigan, with temperatures taking another step upward this afternoon.

Most areas are in the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon, with Oscoda even reaching up into the middle 80s. As we finish out the workweek, warmth is expected to continue, and on our Thursday, we may have a chance to tie or even break a couple of records for high temperatures.

Don’t get use to these temperatures just yet. A cool down is on the way next week!

This Evening & Overnight

Skies will remain relatively clear through the evening and overnight hours, and we should see the wind gusts come down through the evening. We may not see them drop off completely, with gusts between 15 to 20 miles per hour still possible overnight, but it’ll be much lower than this afternoon.

Wind gusts should drop dramatically tonight. (WNEM)

Temperatures will drop through the 60s and 70s this evening, and eventually settle in the middle to upper 50s in most areas overnight.

We shouldn't cool off too much tonight. (WNEM)

Red Flag Warnings for hazardous burning conditions will remain in place through the early evening, with those warnings set to expire at 8 PM. Some areas may see these warnings issued again tomorrow.

Thursday

Mostly sunny to completely sunny skies are expected again on Thursday, with a west southwesterly wind still expected to remain between 10 to 20 miles per hour. Thankfully the gusts should come down on Thursday, with gusts expected to top out around 25 miles per hour or so.

We should remain very warm on Thursday. (WNEM)

High temperatures should have no trouble jumping into the 80s for most areas again, and we could tie or even break some records. Here are the records we are chasing tomorrow:

Saginaw: 82 (1941)

Flint: 85 (1941)

Houghton Lake: 81 (1941)

Dry weather continues on Thursday night, with lows remaining mild in the 50s, actually cooling off a bit more into Friday morning.

