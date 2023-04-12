Flushing vaping ordinance passes

By Emily Brown
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT
FLUSHING, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Flushing has passed an ordinance that runs parallel with State Law, prohibiting sales and use of vapes by and to minors.

Mayor Joseph Karlichek made the announcement on Wednesday, April 12 after the ordinance was passed at the recent city council meeting on April 10.

“I want to thank my council colleagues, administration, our city and township police department, school District Superintendent and staff and our local state legislators House Representative, Mr. Jasper Martus and State Senator Mr. John Cherry for our continued work to protect our youth and infrastructure against the incredible harmful effects vapes have. We will continue to go after businesses who put profit over our youths health,” said Karlichek.

The ordinance was proposed after city workers were called to the high school area for a blockage in the sewer system - the blockage turned out to be a number of vapes.

Karlichek said students were flushing vapes down the toilet to avoid getting caught, but that practice has led to unintended consequences.

The purpose of the ordinance, outlined in the official paperwork, that the council for the city of Flushing determined that it is in the best interest of the citizens of the city of Flushing to prohibit the possession, sale, consumption or distribution of tobacco products, alternative nicotine products and vapor products by minors and to establish penalties for those violations.

The ordinance will fine any business that sells -- or a person caught buying -- any vaping or tobacco products for anyone under the age of 21. The civil infraction would cost the violator $50 for the first offense, $100 for the second, and any violation after would be a misdemeanor punishable by 93 days in jail or a fine of up to $500.

The ordinance will be effective starting April 30.

