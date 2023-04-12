Ice cream shop receives grant for second location in ‘Old Town’ Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan Cream & Sugar Ice Cream Company has received $25,000 in funding for its Match on Main grant to support a second location in “Old Town” Saginaw.

28 communities around Michigan have been awarded a total of $697,325 in grants aimed at supporting small local businesses to create resiliency and strengthen downtowns. The grants are slated to create 70 full-time jobs and 144 part-time jobs. The projects are also expected to generate a total private investment of more than $2.6 million.

The funding will support interior renovations for Cream & Sugar’s new location.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) made the announcement on Friday, April 7.

“Michigan’s small businesses define our downtowns, and with today’s Match on Main grants, we are supporting small businesses in both peninsulas,” said Whitmer. “Together, we are going to make communities across Michigan more attractive places for families to live and work and for businesses to grow and invest. Let’s keep our foot on the accelerator as we grow our economy, support good-paying jobs, and build thriving towns across Michigan”

The Match on Main program provides funding to communities that participate as a select and master level community in the Michigan Main Street program or are considered an Essentials or Certified Redevelopment Ready Community.

The communities, who receive the grant funding from the MEDC, in turn award grants of up to $25,000 to eligible businesses seeking support.

“Thriving small businesses are the cornerstone of what makes Michigan’s downtowns unique and authentic while helping to create economic opportunity across the state,” said MEDC Senior Vice President of Small Business Services Amy Rencher. “These Match on Main grants will help local businesses find new paths to growth and create and retain jobs, while further developing vibrant, unique, and attractive places where people want to live, work, and play.”

Grants may be used by the business for eligible expenses that support technical assistance, interior building renovations, permanent or semi-permanent activation of an outdoor space, permanent or semi-permanent business infrastructure, and other working capital needs such as marketing needs and inventory expenses.

Additional needs identified by the business and supported by the local community are also considered.

