Ice cream shop receives grant for second location in ‘Old Town’ Saginaw

Fresh scoops of Peppermint Phoebe from Cream and Sugar.
Fresh scoops of Peppermint Phoebe from Cream and Sugar.(Michigan Cream and Sugar Ice Cream Company)
By Emily Brown
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan Cream & Sugar Ice Cream Company has received $25,000 in funding for its Match on Main grant to support a second location in “Old Town” Saginaw.

28 communities around Michigan have been awarded a total of $697,325 in grants aimed at supporting small local businesses to create resiliency and strengthen downtowns. The grants are slated to create 70 full-time jobs and 144 part-time jobs. The projects are also expected to generate a total private investment of more than $2.6 million.

The funding will support interior renovations for Cream & Sugar’s new location.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) made the announcement on Friday, April 7.

“Michigan’s small businesses define our downtowns, and with today’s Match on Main grants, we are supporting small businesses in both peninsulas,” said Whitmer. “Together, we are going to make communities across Michigan more attractive places for families to live and work and for businesses to grow and invest. Let’s keep our foot on the accelerator as we grow our economy, support good-paying jobs, and build thriving towns across Michigan”

The Match on Main program provides funding to communities that participate as a select and master level community in the Michigan Main Street program or are considered an Essentials or Certified Redevelopment Ready Community.

The communities, who receive the grant funding from the MEDC, in turn award grants of up to $25,000 to eligible businesses seeking support.

“Thriving small businesses are the cornerstone of what makes Michigan’s downtowns unique and authentic while helping to create economic opportunity across the state,” said MEDC Senior Vice President of Small Business Services Amy Rencher. “These Match on Main grants will help local businesses find new paths to growth and create and retain jobs, while further developing vibrant, unique, and attractive places where people want to live, work, and play.”

Grants may be used by the business for eligible expenses that support technical assistance, interior building renovations, permanent or semi-permanent activation of an outdoor space, permanent or semi-permanent business infrastructure, and other working capital needs such as marketing needs and inventory expenses.

Additional needs identified by the business and supported by the local community are also considered.

Read next:
Mid-Michigan students encouraged to participate in Congressional Art Competition
art supplies generic
Officials: No one injured in Bay City fire
A fire that burned two Bay City homes is under investigation.
DNR: Fire danger is high across Lower Peninsula; be careful outside
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Mid-Michigan spring rains usher in mosquito season
Mosquito season begins in mid-Michigan

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saginaw's Records and Tapes Galore, a record shop with 50 years of experience, is embracing the...
Local record shop celebrates comeback of vinyl albums
The Michigan State Police launched an automatic expungement program on Tuesday, April 11. The...
MSP launches automatic expungement program
BIGGBY COFFEE opening new location in Bay City.
Coffee shop’s new location set to open on April 18 in Bay City
Bridgit Sova, special education teacher at H.H. Dow High School in Midland Public Schools.
Mid-Michigan teacher honored with Regional Teacher of the Year title
Photo of some of the recalled salads.
Meijer premade salads recalled due to potential health risk

Latest News

Police are asking the public to stay away from an active police scene located at the Walmart in...
Police presence at Owosso Walmart
The city of Flushing is proposing an ordinance that would prohibit that possession, sale,...
Flushing vaping ordinance passes
art supplies generic
Mid-Michigan students encouraged to participate in Congressional Art Competition
A fire that burned two Bay City homes is under investigation.
Officials: No one injured in Bay City fire