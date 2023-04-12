Mid-Michigan students encouraged to participate in Congressional Art Competition

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Mid-Michigan high school students who participate in the 2023 Congressional Art Competition could have their artwork on display for one year in the U.S. Capitol.

Congressman Dan Kildee announced the start of the 2023 Congressional Art Competition on Wednesday, April 12.

“I am excited to announce the start of this year’s Congressional Art Competition to highlight the amazing talent of young artists in Michigan, including our artists from the new Eighth Congressional District,” said Kildee. “Encouraging our students to express themselves gives our children an opportunity to grow, succeed and connect with the community around them. I look forward to seeing the creativity our students produce this year.”

Kildee and other members of the U.S. House of Representatives Congressional Art Caucus sponsor a nationwide high school arts competition every spring. The competition is an opportunity to recognize and encourage artistic talent across the nation.

The winner’s artwork will be on display for one year in the U.S. Capitol along with the winners from congressional districts across the country.

All art submissions must follow the art competition guidelines along with a submission of the Student Information and Release Form with their artwork.

Art can be submitted electronically to Kildee’s office by emailing Bill Wickes at Bill.Wickes@mail.house.gov with the subject line “Congressional Art Competition.”

You can also drop off art at Kildee’s district office at 601 South Saginaw St., Suite 403 in Flint.

All artwork must be submitted no later than Friday, April 28 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

For more information, you can visit the website or call Kildee’s Flint office at 810-238-8627.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.