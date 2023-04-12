Mid-Michigan students encouraged to participate in Congressional Art Competition

art supplies generic
art supplies generic(WILX)
By Emily Brown
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Mid-Michigan high school students who participate in the 2023 Congressional Art Competition could have their artwork on display for one year in the U.S. Capitol.

Congressman Dan Kildee announced the start of the 2023 Congressional Art Competition on Wednesday, April 12.

“I am excited to announce the start of this year’s Congressional Art Competition to highlight the amazing talent of young artists in Michigan, including our artists from the new Eighth Congressional District,” said Kildee. “Encouraging our students to express themselves gives our children an opportunity to grow, succeed and connect with the community around them. I look forward to seeing the creativity our students produce this year.”

Kildee and other members of the U.S. House of Representatives Congressional Art Caucus sponsor a nationwide high school arts competition every spring. The competition is an opportunity to recognize and encourage artistic talent across the nation.

The winner’s artwork will be on display for one year in the U.S. Capitol along with the winners from congressional districts across the country.

All art submissions must follow the art competition  guidelines along with a submission of the Student Information and Release Form with their artwork.

Art can be submitted electronically to Kildee’s office by emailing Bill Wickes at Bill.Wickes@mail.house.gov with the subject line “Congressional Art Competition.”

You can also drop off art at Kildee’s district office at 601 South Saginaw St., Suite 403 in Flint.

All artwork must be submitted no later than Friday, April 28 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

For more information, you can visit the website or call Kildee’s Flint office at 810-238-8627.

Read next:
Officials: No one injured in Bay City fire
A fire that burned two Bay City homes is under investigation.
DNR: Fire danger is high across Lower Peninsula; be careful outside
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Mid-Michigan spring rains usher in mosquito season
Mosquito season begins in mid-Michigan
Ogemaw Co. man wins $150K on Big Spin show
Lottery winner Brett DeHate.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saginaw's Records and Tapes Galore, a record shop with 50 years of experience, is embracing the...
Local record shop celebrates comeback of vinyl albums
The Michigan State Police launched an automatic expungement program on Tuesday, April 11. The...
MSP launches automatic expungement program
BIGGBY COFFEE opening new location in Bay City.
Coffee shop’s new location set to open on April 18 in Bay City
Bridgit Sova, special education teacher at H.H. Dow High School in Midland Public Schools.
Mid-Michigan teacher honored with Regional Teacher of the Year title
Photo of some of the recalled salads.
Meijer premade salads recalled due to potential health risk

Latest News

A fire that burned two Bay City homes is under investigation.
Officials: No one injured in Bay City fire
TV5 News Update: Wednesday afternoon, March 12
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
DNR: Fire danger is high across Lower Peninsula; be careful outside
Lottery winner Brett DeHate.
Ogemaw Co. man wins $150K on Big Spin show