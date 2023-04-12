MSU students plan walkout in support of gun reform

By Maureen Halliday
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - March for Our Lives is planning a silent walkout at Michigan State University Wednesday at 12 p.m. to advocate for gun reform.

Students plan to walk in a single file line from Berkey Hall to the Spartan statue.

This comes as Thursday marks two months since the mass shooting on campus.

March For Our Lives is also writing letters to people affected by the two most recent mass shootings in Nashville, Tennessee and Louisville, Kentucky.

MSU students received a lot of support over the past two months from across the country.

Now some students say its their time to pay it forward.

Rhea Reut an MSU student explains “a picture is worth a thousand words but I feel like words also hold such a deep meaning especially to someone who has been through such a traumatic event. I feel like having that nice little motivational message or just a few words knowing that people care and think about you from miles away holds so much value.”

Since the mass shooting at MSU, state lawmakers have passed universal background checks and safe storage laws.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has indicated that if the bills pass in the senate and make it to her desk she would sign them.

