MSU students walk out of class to advocate for gun reform

Michigan State University students walked out of class on campus Wednesday, standing against gun violence.(WNEM TV5)
By James Felton and Anna Kathman
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State University students walked out of class on campus Wednesday, standing against gun violence.

The demonstration comes on the eve of the two-month mark of the shooting that claimed the lives of three people and injured five others.

MSU student Joseph Kesto said he doesn’t want state lawmakers to forget the tragedy.

“I think this is just one last way for people to show that they do want gun violence prevention,” Kesto said. “It means just coming together with other students knowing that I do have a community that supports me. And I do have a community that wants change.”

Fellow student Belle Hoke said the last couple of months have been far from easy.

“No one on this campus has just been able to like walk back into their classes in any kind of normal capacity. And I think acts like this, even if they kind of feel small, are so really important to show the university, and to show other students, and to show our politicians that this is still very real and affecting us,” Hoke said.

That’s why student Maya Manuel thinks her Spartan community needs to actively participate in elections and be a part of the change they want to see.

“I think it’s important for students to really buckle down when it comes down to the primaries and pick candidates that they think will do the work in a swift manner for them,” Manuel said.

For his part, Kesto said it’s important to never give up, adding, “I just hope people know like you don’t need to wait for a tragedy to strike to want change. You should just always want change and fight for it.”

