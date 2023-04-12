New funding to rebuild Lafayette Avenue Bridge

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – Congressman Dan Kildee and U.S. Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow announced new federal funding to rebuild Lafayette Avenue Bridge in Bay City.

According to lawmakers, a $73 million federal grant is being awarded through the U.S. Department of Transportation to help Bay City replace the 85-year-old bridge and make additional improvements for pedestrian and bicycle use.

The funding came from the Bridge Investment Program, which Kildee, Peters, and Stabenow helped secure through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the state said.

“This significant investment in Bay City will help replace this aging bridge — improving quality of life, helping residents commute to school and work more reliably, and bolstering the local economy,” Peters said.

The Bridge Investment Program was created to provide federal funding for bridge replacement, rehabilitation, preservation and protection with the goal of improving safety, efficiency, and reliability, the state said.

