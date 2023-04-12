Officials: No one injured in Bay City fire

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A fire that burned two Bay City homes is under investigation.

On April 11 at 11:24 p.m., Bay City Department of Public Safety units responded to the 2000 block of 4th Street to reports of a structure fire.

Officials said two homes, one garage and one vehicle was on fire, and all residents had evacuated.

When crews arrived they found a heavy fire at one home, garage and vehicle, and a moderate fire at the second home.

Officials said crews fond a power line was down between the two homes.

The fire was contained and extinguished.

Mutual aid was received from the Hampton and Portsmouth Township Fire Departments.

Officials said no residents or firefighters were injured.

The incident is under investigation by the fire marshal.

