Ogemaw Co. man wins $150K on Big Spin show

Lottery winner Brett DeHate.
Lottery winner Brett DeHate.(Michigan Lottery)
By Emily Brown
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OGEMAW CO, Mich. (WNEM) - An Ogemaw County man won $150,000 on the Michigan Lottery’s The Big Spin show.

Brett DeHate, of Lupton, won the prize after spinning the prize wheel on The Big Spin show hosted by Detroit basketball champion, John Salley.

DeHate was selected to participate in the show after entering codes from non-winning The Big Spin tickets online.

“I was startled when I got a phone call from the Lottery informing me that I was chosen as a The Big Spin contestant,” said DeHate. “You never think these types of things will happen to you, but this is proof that they can.”

DeHate, 51, was one of five players selected for The Big Spin show in a random drawing. Each player selected spun The Big Spin wheel and had a chance to win up to $2 million.

All the players who spun The Big Spin wheel were guaranteed to win at least $100,000.

“All kinds of things were going through my head as the wheel was spinning,” he said. “When it landed on $150,000, I was very excited!”

DeHate said that his winnings will allow him to complete some home repairs, pay bills, and put money in his savings account.

