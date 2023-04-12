Police presence at Owosso Walmart

Police are asking the public to stay away from an active police scene located at the Walmart in...
Police are asking the public to stay away from an active police scene located at the Walmart in Owosso.(WNEM)
By Emily Brown
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are asking the public to stay away from an active police scene located at the Walmart in Owosso.

TV5 cameras captured the incident in progress.

The Walmart Manager told TV5 that heavily armed police have a truck surrounded.

Police are asking that everyone stay away from the scene. There are no other details at this time.

Stay with TV5 as we work to learn more information.

Read next:
Flushing vaping ordinance passes
The city of Flushing is proposing an ordinance that would prohibit that possession, sale,...
Ice cream shop receives grant for second location in ‘Old Town’ Saginaw
Fresh scoops of Peppermint Phoebe from Cream and Sugar.
Mid-Michigan students encouraged to participate in Congressional Art Competition
art supplies generic
Officials: No one injured in Bay City fire
A fire that burned two Bay City homes is under investigation.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saginaw's Records and Tapes Galore, a record shop with 50 years of experience, is embracing the...
Local record shop celebrates comeback of vinyl albums
The Michigan State Police launched an automatic expungement program on Tuesday, April 11. The...
MSP launches automatic expungement program
BIGGBY COFFEE opening new location in Bay City.
Coffee shop’s new location set to open on April 18 in Bay City
Bridgit Sova, special education teacher at H.H. Dow High School in Midland Public Schools.
Mid-Michigan teacher honored with Regional Teacher of the Year title
Photo of some of the recalled salads.
Meijer premade salads recalled due to potential health risk

Latest News

The city of Flushing is proposing an ordinance that would prohibit that possession, sale,...
Flushing vaping ordinance passes
Fresh scoops of Peppermint Phoebe from Cream and Sugar.
Ice cream shop receives grant for second location in ‘Old Town’ Saginaw
art supplies generic
Mid-Michigan students encouraged to participate in Congressional Art Competition
A fire that burned two Bay City homes is under investigation.
Officials: No one injured in Bay City fire