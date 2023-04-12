Popular coffee chain moves in to former Big Boy location

BRIDGEPORT TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - A popular coffee chain has moved in to the well-loved Big Boy location in Bridgeport that closed on Jan. 29.

Former owner, Eva Stone said she was ready to retire and sold the building to a lifelong customer that has their own vision for the structure.

Akkadian Development acquired the property in December 2022 and the lifelong customer is Anthony Denha, development manager for Akkadian Development. He said a new Starbucks will be opening in its place.

Denha said that the work at the site is underway, and the new Starbucks is expected to open this winter.

Major renovations to the building’s exterior and interior are going to take place, Denha said, saying there will be construction of a drive-thru lane and window, a patio, and improvements to the property’s landscaping.

Stone told TV5 in January that the building was going to be divided into two lease units - the Starbucks only occupying 2,500 square feet. The other unit will be available for lease.

Denha said that Akkadian Development has collaborated with WRG Development for this project.

