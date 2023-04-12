Target announces dates for next car seat trade-in event

The retail giant said it has recycled 32.9 million pounds of car seat materials since the...
The retail giant said it has recycled 32.9 million pounds of car seat materials since the promotion began in 2016.(MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Target has announced when people can trade in their old, expired or damaged car seats for discounts on new baby items.

Bring an old, expired or damaged car seat to Target from April 16-29 to receive a 20% coupon for a new car seat, stroller or select baby gear.

The coupon is only valid through May 13.

Materials from the old car seats will be recycled by Target’s partner, Waste Management, to create new products such as plastic buckets, steel beams and carpet padding.

The retail giant said it has recycled 32.9 million pounds of car seat materials since the promotion began in 2016.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saginaw's Records and Tapes Galore, a record shop with 50 years of experience, is embracing the...
Local record shop celebrates comeback of vinyl albums
The Michigan State Police launched an automatic expungement program on Tuesday, April 11. The...
MSP launches automatic expungement program
BIGGBY COFFEE opening new location in Bay City.
Coffee shop’s new location set to open on April 18 in Bay City
Bridgit Sova, special education teacher at H.H. Dow High School in Midland Public Schools.
Mid-Michigan teacher honored with Regional Teacher of the Year title
Photo of some of the recalled salads.
Meijer premade salads recalled due to potential health risk

Latest News

FILE - The headquarters for National Public Radio (NPR) stands on North Capitol Street on April...
NPR quits Elon Musk’s Twitter over ‘government-funded’ label
Michael Regan, Environmental Protection Agency administrator, discusses ways to attract buyers...
EPA administrator talks about electric vehicles
Smoke rises from an industrial fire, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 358 NW F Street, in Richmond,...
Residents forced from Indiana homes as plastics fire burns
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts to a video that purports to show the beheading of...
Ukraine’s outrage grows over video seeming to show beheading
Deputies said the 12-year-old girl took her father’s car and headed toward Baton Rouge,...
12-year-old steals dad’s car, drives 400 miles to meet someone she met online, sheriff says