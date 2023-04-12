Warm Wednesday with Red Flag Warnings in Mid-Michigan

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’ve had a very pleasant stretch of weather so far this week allowing for an early taste of summer! With this warm, and more importantly, dry weather, we now have some fire weather concerns in Mid-Michigan. This has resulted in a Red Flag Warning for parts of Mid-Michigan. However, no matter where you’re located, check with the DNR to see if your municipality is under a burn ban before doing any burning today. There is a chance we could see these same alerts extended into Thursday too.

Otherwise, try to make some plans to get outside and enjoy this weather! We briefly cool down to start next week, so this week is the perfect time to take advantage and get some early-season yard work done! The full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast shows how drastically we cool down to start next week.

Today

Conditions are very comfortable this morning as temperatures start off between 55 and 60 degrees for most! We have clear skies and are expecting sun from start to finish today. The bus stops will be warm heading home from school today, up to around 78 degrees! Most of Mid-Michigan lands at that mark for the afternoon high temperature, though the shoreline will once again be held in the 60s with the development of the lake breeze. Sunshine will be observed from start to finish thanks to high pressure to our south.

Wind gusts this afternoon will be from the southwest at 35 mph. This wind, along with very low humidity levels, is what is leading to the fire weather concerns in Mid-Michigan today. Take a look below, relative humidity values around 3 to 4 PM when we’re at peak heating and with our strongest wind gusts will be around 20%.

Tonight

Lows will be comfortable tonight with many landing around 56 degrees. The wind will slow back down to around 5 to 15 mph form the southwest. Clear skies will also last from dusk to dawn!

Thursday

Sun will be expected from start to finish again on Thursday, though some high cirrus clouds will start to move in during the afternoon. We’ll have a high around 79 degrees with very low humidity values again (around 15% to 20%). As mentioned above, there is the possibility we could at least see Fire Weather Watches issued on Thursday. Wind gusts in the afternoon will be slower though, only at 25 mph. That wind direction will be southwesterly.

