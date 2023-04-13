Advocates push for mental health care to combat gun violence in Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mental health advocates are calling attention to the need for improved mental health treatment availability in light of newly signed gun legislation. One of their main concerns is mental health treatment availability.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, a health policy research group, Michigan has a mental health care worker shortage, with only 33% of Michiganders having their mental health needs met. The gap would require 226 additional mental health care workers to address the shortage.

While gun reform is welcomed, advocates argue that it does not address the root cause of the issue.

Elder Leslie Mathews, Director of Transformative Justice at Michigan United, works to address the underlying causes of crimes through advocacy and support. She emphasizes that mental illness is a common issue.

“Let’s begin to talk about this as common as a common cold because mental illness is as common as a cold,” Mathews said. “What we’ve found is most of the mentally ill ended up in prison or dead. Or at home, traumatizing their community or their family because they didn’t get the necessary help.”

She referenced the February shooting at Michigan State University and said even if he was identified as being in a mental health crisis before the shooting, there wouldn’t be much that could have been done to help him.

“There’s no place to send him,” Mathews said. “So is this how we deal with mental illness? We just let it run rampant all over the state until it becomes violent?”

To address these concerns, the Michigan State University Department of Psychiatry is working on a first-of-its-kind project to identify at-risk youths and prevent them from committing acts of violence before it’s too late.

“I think the challenging thing is that, as more and more people are finding out about the work, sadly the phone is almost ringing off the hook,” said Dr. Frank Straub, Co-Director of the new Adolescent Targeted Violence Prevention Project.

Funded through a $15 million grant, the targeted prevention program at MSU is a five-year project across the state of Michigan. They are working on developing five centers spaced across the whole state, with their “hub” based at MSU.

It’s in the very early stages, but they hope it can be a solution to violence here in Michigan and across the country. The program is a collaboration between the Michigan State University Department of Psychiatry and the group Safe and Sound Schools.

They specifically target at-risk youth in middle and high schools, in an attempt to provide long-term comprehensive care. They describe at-risk youth as those who lack a sense of connection with the community or companionship. Each kid identified for the program would receive a “multidisciplinary” assessment and an individualized care plan. Each plan covers a wide array of areas and subjects, as the problems are multi-faceted.

