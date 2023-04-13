Another round of Red Flag Warnings north, near-record temperatures today

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Wednesday was the warmest day of the week so far with many officially hitting the 80 degree mark too! It was windy during the afternoon, fortunately we see a slower wind this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s today will put us right near our records for today. Even if we tie them, 2023 will go in the record books as the most recent date of reaching the record temperature is recorded.

The warm and dry air is leading to another round of Red Flag Warnings up north. The wind being lighter today will help mitigate some fire weather concerns, though they still aren’t completely gone. If you planned on burning today, check with the DNR or your local municipality first.

There are more Red Flag Warnings up north Thursday indicating elevated fire risk levels. (WNEM)

Today

The day is starting off very warm! These are the warmest morning temperatures of the week with many still above the 60 degree mark. Bus stops are in wonderful shape and will be very warm this afternoon! Highs will reach up to around 82 degrees, coming right near the records that were all set back in 1941. The record in Saginaw is 82, it’s 85 in Flint, and 83 in Houghton Lake. Today’s afternoon wind gusts will also be lighter, only at 25 mph from the southwest. Sustained winds will be from 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday could see temperature records tied. (WNEM)

We’ll have sunshine from start to finish again today! Just a few wispy cirrus clouds will move in during the evening, but this won’t take away from any of the bright conditions at all.

Tonight

Those clouds continue overnight, overall it’ll still be mostly clear. We’ll have a low around 52 degrees tonight with a calm wind settling in at less than 5 mph. It will be another windows open kind of night!

Thursday night will fall into the lower 50s. (WNEM)

Friday

The day starts off with mostly sunny conditions again but by the afternoon, we’ll start to see those high clouds thickening up. It will be another warm day too with a high around 78 degrees. The wind will be the lightest of the workweek at only 5 to 10 mph from the southwest.

Friday will see highs in the upper 70s. (WNEM)

Friday night falls to around 55 degrees with more of a partly cloudy sky.

Weekend Outlook

Essentially all of the daylight hours on Saturday will be dry so any outdoor plans you have will be good to go! It will be a warm day with a high of 77 degrees and variably cloudy skies. There’s a slight chance of showers in the evening, the better chance of rain during the weekend is on Sunday though.

Through Sunday, a low pressure system will lift through the Great Lakes to Mid-Michigan’s northwest. This brings the cold front through around midday and the afternoon, so temperatures should still be able to build a bit before it passes. Temperatures in the middle 60s are certainly possible before the cold front. The whole system will bring rain in periods on Sunday, especially during the PM hours. This rain will be beneficial after how quickly we’ve dried up this week! At the moment, totals near 0.50″ are not impossible on Sunday.

A low pressure system brings rain on Sunday. (WNEM)

Next week starts off colder in the 40s, take a peek in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

