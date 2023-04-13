Bay Co. man wins $1 M prize on Big Spin show

Jeremiah Solomon The Big Spin winner.
Jeremiah Solomon The Big Spin winner.(Michigan Lottery)
By Emily Brown
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BAY CO, Mich. (WNEM) - A Bay County man won a $1 million on the Michigan Lottery’s The Big Spin show.

Jeremiah Solomon, 38, of Bay City, won the big prize after spinning the prize wheel on The Big Spin show. Solomon was selected to participate in the show after entering codes from non-winning The Big Spin tickets online.

“Getting the call to be on The Big Spin show was unbelievable,” said Solomon. “Winning $1 million means the world to me and will allow me to complete some home improvements and take care of my friends and family.”

Solomon was one of five players selected for The Big Spin show in a random drawing. All the players who spun The Big Spin wheel were guaranteed to win at least $100,000.

Players won more than $10.5 million on The Big Spin show.

Solomon said it was an amazing opportunity and that he felt blessed.

