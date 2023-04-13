Downed power line lands on school bus

A power line landed on a school bus near Freeland while students were inside.
A power line landed on a school bus near Freeland while students were inside.(Elizabeth Schmidt)
By Hannah Mose
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TITTABAWASSEE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A power line landed on a school bus near Freeland while students were inside.

The situation took place Wednesday afternoon at Scott Road near Lostcreek Lane in Tittabawassee Township.

A picture shows the bus sitting in the middle of the road with the downed powerline draped over the back end of the bus.

A person who lives nearby told TV5 a branch snapped and brought the line down at about 2:30 p.m. The bus remained stationary until officials arrived.

A crew with Consumers Energy later showed up to repair the line.

TV5 reached out to the school’s superintendent for more information.

Read next:
Construction to begin on westbound US-10
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Popular coffee chain moves in to former Big Boy location
A popular coffee chain has moved into the well-loved Big Boy location in Bridgeport that closed...
Group pushing for more funding for Michigan schools
A study is saying Michigan schools are underfunded.
Ice cream shop receives grant for second location in ‘Old Town’ Saginaw
Fresh scoops of Peppermint Phoebe from Cream and Sugar.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are asking the public to stay away from an active police scene located at the Walmart in...
Police situation at Owosso Walmart resolved
Saginaw's Records and Tapes Galore, a record shop with 50 years of experience, is embracing the...
Local record shop celebrates comeback of vinyl albums
The Michigan State Police launched an automatic expungement program on Tuesday, April 11. The...
MSP launches automatic expungement program
BIGGBY COFFEE opening new location in Bay City.
Coffee shop’s new location set to open on April 18 in Bay City
Parts of Mid-Michigan are under a Red Flag Warning Wednesday.
Warm Wednesday with Red Flag Warnings in Mid-Michigan

Latest News

Nourishing support from people who are survivors of sexual violence as they and their advocates...
Take Back the Night recognizes survivors of sexual abuse
Ice cream shop receives grant for second location in ‘Old Town’ Saginaw
A study is saying Michigan schools are underfunded.
Group pushing for more funding for Michigan schools
Study says Michigan schools are underfunded