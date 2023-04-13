Downed power line lands on school bus

TITTABAWASSEE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A power line landed on a school bus near Freeland while students were inside.

The situation took place Wednesday afternoon at Scott Road near Lostcreek Lane in Tittabawassee Township.

A picture shows the bus sitting in the middle of the road with the downed powerline draped over the back end of the bus.

A person who lives nearby told TV5 a branch snapped and brought the line down at about 2:30 p.m. The bus remained stationary until officials arrived.

A crew with Consumers Energy later showed up to repair the line.

TV5 reached out to the school’s superintendent for more information.

