Flint kicks off blighted structure demolition project

By Hannah Mose
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A massive project to remove blighted structures kicked off in Flint on Thursday, April 13.

The Genesee County Land Bank said more than 1,900 structures are being prepared for demolition, but it has a goal to remove 2,200 blighted properties in Flint alone.

The land bank said the majority of blighted properties are residential

“This is a nice neighborhood. This is where people take care of their lawns and paint their houses. And to have this blighted structure in the middle of it, really it brings down property value. It brings down people’s self-esteem. Children shouldn’t have to be around this,” Michael Freeman, the executive director of the Genesee County Land Bank Authority, said.

Community leaders met Thursday morning in front of the first blighted land bank-owned structure that was scheduled to be destroyed.

Freeman said it took about a year to get the project moving and that it took a lot of work.

“When I saw the equipment rolling in this morning I teared up because it’s like, a lot of people worked really hard to make this day possible and now we’re going to see the benefit of this,” Freeman said.

The land bank has properties for demolition up for contractors to bid on.

