Flint man is sentenced to prison for 2 violent carjackings

(MGN)
By Emily Brown
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint man will spend 141 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to two violent carjackings, according to the Department of Justice.

United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison said Darian Welch, 21, committed the carjackings on July 23, 2021, in Grand Blanc and on September 12, 2021, in Flint Township.

In both cases, Welch targeted women who were alone at gas stations after midnight, the DOJ said.

In the first carjacking, Welch approached the victim as she was pumping gas into her car, the DOJ said, adding he pulled out a loaded gun, pressed the muzzle against her temple, and demanded her keys. Welch then took the keys and drove off in the car.

In the second case, Welch approached the victim as she was about to leave the gas station in her car. He asked her for a ride to a local apartment complex not far away. She agreed to drop him off there. After the victim parked at the complex, Welch punched her in the face several times, yanked her out of the driver’s seat, threw her on the ground, and kicked her repeatedly. The DOJ said the victim suffered facial fractures and spent several days in the hospital recovering.

After the assault, Welch drove off in the car. About an hour after the carjacking, Welch led the police on a high-speed chase, lost control of the car, and slammed into a utility pole, knocking down power lines.

Welch pleaded guilty to one count of brandishing a firearm during a carjacking, and to one count of carjacking, the DOJ said, adding Welch’s sentencing guidelines were increased for reckless endangerment during flight because of the highspeed chase and for causing serious bodily injury.

“This defendant spread fear through our community by using a firearm and a violent assault to commit carjackings of vulnerable victims late at night and further endangered others with his reckless indifference to those in his path during his flight from police,” said Ison. “We will not stop seeking significant prison sentences against those who use violence to terrorize our citizens through this type of conduct. We appreciate the hard work of all our law enforcement partners who prevented further harm to our citizens and brought this defendant to justice.”

“The sentence imposed on this defendant reflects the serious nature of armed carjacking. The FBI is proud of the role it played alongside our state and local law enforcement partners to get this violent offender off the streets, making our communities safer places for all,” said James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan.

