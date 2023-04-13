Group pushing for more funding for Michigan schools

By WNEM Digital
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) – A study is saying Michigan schools are underfunded.

According to a report from the Education Law Center, it would take $4.5 billion to adequately fund Michigan schools. The study argues 90 percent of Michigan school districts are underfunded.

Supporters argue while the state has made investments into education in recent years, there’s still more work to be done.

“While the state has made progress in the last few years, there’s still a long way to go to get to the funding levels and funding structures that will provide students with the education they deserve,” Michigan Education Association labor economist Tanner Delpier said.

Delpier added the funding would go toward universal preschool for 4-year-old children as well as other resources.

