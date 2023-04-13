How you can help to protect pollinators with friendly habitats

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - April showers bring May flowers and with those flowers, come pollinators like bees. When you see flowers or dandelions, it’s one step towards helping pollinators.

“The nectar and the pollen in those blooms are vital food sources for pollinators like bees, bumblebees, butterflies and other insects,” said Cliff Walls.

Cliff Walls is an Environmental Specialist. He helps to provide more pollinator-friendly spaces throughout the city of East Lansing.

“Native plants support native pollinators,” said Bill Schneider. Schneider is the owner of Wildtype Native Plant & Ecological Services in Mason. He says all you need are native plants in your yard.

“If you took 10% or 20% of your lawn and converted it to something else, you are doing something good for pollinators. You’re doing something good for the environment. You’re reducing the amount of water required to maintain it,” said Schneider.

One resident decided to turn her front lawn into a habitat for pollinators. “We see so many bugs, the kids love bees, the wasps,” said Mary Spencer.

At first, she had pine trees and wanted more plant diversity. She added, it helps her kids become more connected and excited about nature.

“The neighbors like it, they stop by, they ask questions and we’re just trying to bring some awareness to the community,” said Spencer.

She says even though it’s full of leaves, that’s a good thing for pollinator habitats.

“Things that we are always encouraging people to do is not to cut their perennials in the fall. Don’t clean up your beds because that’s where many of these beneficial insects including pollinators (hibernate) over the winter,” said Schneider.

Pollination habitats not only protect pollinators, but you get a beautiful and low-maintenance yard.

East Lansing considers itself a pollinator-friendly community. That’s why they’re introducing a pilot program to repurpose the center islands in parking lots to attract friendly bees. The pilot will be implemented at the Department of Public Works in the coming weeks.

Related: East Lansing City Council encourages residents to let lawns grow for ‘No Mow May’

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.