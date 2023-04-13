Jamie Foxx recovering after experiencing medical complication

The Oscar winning actor’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, posted about her dad Wednesday on Instagram.
The Oscar winning actor’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, posted about her dad Wednesday on Instagram.(John Bauld / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Jamie Foxx is recovering after suffering some kind of medical scare.

The Oscar-winning actor’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, posted about her dad Wednesday on Instagram.

She did not release many details, only saying Foxx “experienced a medical complication Tuesday.”

She shared he was on his way to recovery due to quick action and great care and ended her post with asking for prayers and privacy for the family.

A spokesman for Foxx declined to share any further information including the exact nature of the actor’s medical condition.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are asking the public to stay away from an active police scene located at the Walmart in...
Police situation at Owosso Walmart resolved
A popular coffee chain has moved into the well-loved Big Boy location in Bridgeport that closed...
Popular coffee chain moves in to former Big Boy location
Parts of Mid-Michigan are under a Red Flag Warning Wednesday.
Warm Wednesday with Red Flag Warnings in Mid-Michigan
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished
Fresh scoops of Peppermint Phoebe from Cream and Sugar.
Ice cream shop receives grant for second location in ‘Old Town’ Saginaw

Latest News

Airplanes sit on the runway due to flooding at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood airport Thursday,...
Florida cleans up after deluge strands cars, closes airport
TV5 News Update: Thursday afternoon, April 13
A woman walks past flowers left outside an apartment building where a technology executive was...
San Francisco police make arrest in death of Cash App founder
Oregon State Police Lt. Jim Andrews said anyone who stopped on the scene did a “pretty good job...
Man throws $200k in cash out of a car window onto the interstate, police say
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington on...
Capitol police officer who aided Jan 6 rioter gets probation