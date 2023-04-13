More sun & warmth Friday, less windy

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Despite our fire weather concerns, it’s been a beautiful week around Mid-Michigan.

Temperatures have risen into the 80s again today, with full sunshine most of the day, and thankfully a lighter wind than what we experienced on Wednesday. We’re keeping an eye on any potential temperature records that may fall this afternoon!

As we get set to close out the workweek, we expect more of the same on Friday, before we start to see some change heading into the weekend.

This Evening & Overnight

Outside of a few passing high clouds, expect clear skies for most of the evening and overnight, with no threat of wet weather for any outdoor plans. It’s another perfect night to find any sort of reason to be outside! Temperatures are nice, the humidity is low, and the winds should relax a bit into the evening hours.

The concern continues to be our dry conditions and the wind, so avoid burning if you can. This is especially true in the Red Flag Warning areas through 8 PM. You can keep tabs on those for tonight or any additional alerts for tomorrow with our Alerts page.

Lows tonight will drop to the 50s. (WNEM)

Temperatures in the 70s and 80s this afternoon will drop through the 60s and 70s tonight, eventually landing in the 50s for overnight lows. Winds will be light out of the southwest overnight.

Friday

Mostly sunny to completely sunny skies are expected on Friday, with a slight increase in clouds during the evening hours. Even so, these wouldn’t have much of an affect on your Friday night plans and they’re mostly just high clouds, so you may even get a nice sunset on Friday.

High temperatures are expected to be in the 80s in most areas again tomorrow. (WNEM)

Highs should have no trouble reaching back into the 70s and 80s Friday, with a much lighter wind out of the southwest, only around 5 to 10 miles per hour in most areas. This should help lower some of our fire weather concerns and we may not see as many, or any, Red Flag Warnings on Friday.

Overnight lows on Friday night will once again drop into the 50s as we get set to head into the weekend.

