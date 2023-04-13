Police: 71-year-old woman accused of beating husband was ‘tired of taking care of him’

Mary Finkey, 71, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
Mary Finkey, 71, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, Ariz. (Gray News) – A 71-year-old woman is facing assault charges after being accused of beating her disabled husband with a metal pipe.

Officers with the Peoria Police Department said Mary Finkey had fallen near the front door and told her husband she was “tired of taking care of him.”

Her husband told police she had been drinking throughout the evening when he was assaulted with the pipe.

Finkey was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are asking the public to stay away from an active police scene located at the Walmart in...
Police situation at Owosso Walmart resolved
A popular coffee chain has moved into the well-loved Big Boy location in Bridgeport that closed...
Popular coffee chain moves in to former Big Boy location
Parts of Mid-Michigan are under a Red Flag Warning Wednesday.
Warm Wednesday with Red Flag Warnings in Mid-Michigan
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished
Fresh scoops of Peppermint Phoebe from Cream and Sugar.
Ice cream shop receives grant for second location in ‘Old Town’ Saginaw

Latest News

Airplanes sit on the runway due to flooding at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood airport Thursday,...
Florida cleans up after deluge strands cars, closes airport
TV5 News Update: Thursday afternoon, April 13
A woman walks past flowers left outside an apartment building where a technology executive was...
San Francisco police make arrest in death of Cash App founder
Oregon State Police Lt. Jim Andrews said anyone who stopped on the scene did a “pretty good job...
Man throws $200k in cash out of a car window onto the interstate, police say
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington on...
Capitol police officer who aided Jan 6 rioter gets probation