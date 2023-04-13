Red Feather game at SVSU on Saturday

By Scot Johnson and Hannah Mose
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KOCHVILLE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – The second annual Red Feather SVSU spring football game will kick off on Saturday, April 15 at 1 p.m.

The game will take place inside Harvey Randall Wickes Memorial Stadium with a weather forecast of nice and sunny.

The Red Feather classic has been an annual football game in the Saginaw area for years under the leadership of the Fordney Club. The mission of the club has been to support education, youth athletics, and the general community welfare by action, word, and deed. For Saginaw County native and SVSU Head Coach Ryan Brady, being a part of this effort means a lot to him and his team.

“Yeah, I mean, the Fordney Club just does an outstanding job. Everything that they do for the community, it’s really unbelievable. They have been extremely supportive. Obviously, growing up in Saginaw County I’ve witnessed and watched a lot of Red Feather games, so it’s just something that means a lot to me,” Brady said.

The spring game will feature the offense vs. defense with a special scoring system in place. The club has a mix of veteran leadership along with developing talent that is ready to take the next step.

SVSU is coming off an 8-3 season and nearly came away beating two-time defending national champ Ferris State.

Brady said he knows his team can break down that door.

“Yeah, we’ve been talking about all winter, and it’s as simple as discipline and competitive greatness. We really challenged our kids mentally to be tougher, so we’ve been pushing them hard. My staff has done an outstanding job. We just have to be a little more disciplined in the big moments,” Brady said.

Along with the spring game, the team will host a free youth day experience that will take place in the morning. Ages 5-17 are invited to participate. Registration will begin at 10:30 a.m. with the festivities starting at 10:45 a.m.

Free hot dogs will also be handed out along with free admission to the game.

Read next:
Sheriff: Missing, endangered man found dead
John Alan Vandemark
5 shelters receive grant funding in Genesee Co.
Winter warming shelter in Genesee Co.
SVSU professor earns statewide acclaim for exemplary teaching
Dr. Art Martin has earned the statewide acclaim for his exemplary teaching and research.
Flint man is sentenced to prison for 2 violent carjackings
Jail bars (gfx)

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are asking the public to stay away from an active police scene located at the Walmart in...
Police situation at Owosso Walmart resolved
A popular coffee chain has moved into the well-loved Big Boy location in Bridgeport that closed...
Popular coffee chain moves in to former Big Boy location
Parts of Mid-Michigan are under a Red Flag Warning Wednesday.
Warm Wednesday with Red Flag Warnings in Mid-Michigan
John Alan Vandemark
Sheriff: Missing, endangered man found dead
Fresh scoops of Peppermint Phoebe from Cream and Sugar.
Ice cream shop receives grant for second location in ‘Old Town’ Saginaw

Latest News

Midland High won 2-0 against the Flint Powers on Wednesday, April 12.
Midland High vs. Flint Powers
SVSU Red Feather football game preview
Flint United team heading into second half of season
The Flint United basketball team looks to build on a fresh start in the second half of their...
Flint United team heading into second half of season