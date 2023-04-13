Red Feather game at SVSU on Saturday

KOCHVILLE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – The second annual Red Feather SVSU spring football game will kick off on Saturday, April 15 at 1 p.m.

The game will take place inside Harvey Randall Wickes Memorial Stadium with a weather forecast of nice and sunny.

The Red Feather classic has been an annual football game in the Saginaw area for years under the leadership of the Fordney Club. The mission of the club has been to support education, youth athletics, and the general community welfare by action, word, and deed. For Saginaw County native and SVSU Head Coach Ryan Brady, being a part of this effort means a lot to him and his team.

“Yeah, I mean, the Fordney Club just does an outstanding job. Everything that they do for the community, it’s really unbelievable. They have been extremely supportive. Obviously, growing up in Saginaw County I’ve witnessed and watched a lot of Red Feather games, so it’s just something that means a lot to me,” Brady said.

The spring game will feature the offense vs. defense with a special scoring system in place. The club has a mix of veteran leadership along with developing talent that is ready to take the next step.

SVSU is coming off an 8-3 season and nearly came away beating two-time defending national champ Ferris State.

Brady said he knows his team can break down that door.

“Yeah, we’ve been talking about all winter, and it’s as simple as discipline and competitive greatness. We really challenged our kids mentally to be tougher, so we’ve been pushing them hard. My staff has done an outstanding job. We just have to be a little more disciplined in the big moments,” Brady said.

Along with the spring game, the team will host a free youth day experience that will take place in the morning. Ages 5-17 are invited to participate. Registration will begin at 10:30 a.m. with the festivities starting at 10:45 a.m.

Free hot dogs will also be handed out along with free admission to the game.

