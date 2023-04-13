SVSU professor earns statewide acclaim for exemplary teaching

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) professor of biology has received the Michigan Distinguished Professor of the Year award from the Michigan Association of State Universities.

Dr. Art Martin has earned the statewide acclaim for his exemplary teaching and research. He is one of three professors in the state to receive the honor.

The award recognizes the outstanding contributions and dedication exhibited by the faculty from Michigan’s 15 public universities to the education of undergraduate students.

“Dr. Arthur Martin exemplifies the qualities that make a professor stand out from their peers,” said Dr. Daniel J. Hurley, CEO of the Michigan Association of State Universities. “His dedication to undergraduate instruction and efforts to deeply engage and empower students in important research projects are ample evidence of his commitment and leadership.”

Martin said he was shocked to hear about this great honor.

“There are so many great faculty at SVSU and across the state who put their heart and soul into providing students with unique and empowering educational experiences,” Martin said. “I am very proud of the successes of all of my students during my time as an educator. I am very appreciative to have been awarded this honor, and I will continue to work diligently with my colleagues to find new and creative ways to inspire future generations of students and biologists.”

Martin incorporates experiential learning in his teaching by taking the SVSU mobile lab into underserved communities to work with youth or taking undergraduate students to the Cayman Islands to learn about reef biology. Each year, he takes undergraduate students to national and international academic conferences and has received many grants supporting undergraduate research.

Martin also took the lead on a six-year process of curriculum development that led to major improvements to the biology curriculum for all students.

“Not only is Dr. Martin a committed teacher of undergraduate students, he also is a leader in his field helping bridge curriculum and practical field experience for students,” said Deborah R. Huntley, SVSU provost and vice president for Academic Affairs. “His dedication to both working individually with students and engaging them in the scientific process, as well as developing and innovating curriculum that impacts many more students, truly makes him deserving of recognition as the Michigan Distinguished Professor of the Year.”

Martin has mentored 30 undergraduate students in his career at SVSU so far, many of these students are professionals in biology-related careers and have earned advanced degrees. The others are in post-bachelor’s programs.

Within the community, he has shown leadership and dedication through the Saginaw Bay Environmental Science Institute that has engaged undergraduate students, high school teachers and students, and community members in important scientific research.

The two other 2023 recipients include Dr. Anna Spagnuolo of Oakland University and Dr. Amy Cohn of University of Michigan.

