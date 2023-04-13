Whitmer signs set of new gun bills into law

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a set of new gun violence prevention bills into law on Thursday, April 13.

“Gun violence is a scourge that is unique to this country and that’s why we are taking action. Too many children’s lives are cut short. This uniquely American problem we are working and taking steps today to address,” Whitmer said.

The new laws will require universal background checks and tighter regulation on the storage of firearms, with a focus on households with children. The signing comes two months after a deadly mass shooting on the campus of Michigan State University.

“Today, we’re taking common sense gun action to reduce violence and save lives,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer spoke to an enthusiastic crowd on the campus of Michigan State University today before signing six bills aimed at stemming gun violence into law. The measures include universal background checks for all firearm purchases and safe storage requirements.

“Universal background checks will help keep guns out of the hands of violent criminals, domestic abusers, and people on terrorism watch lists, and no-fly lists. Safe storage helps ensure that children do not accidentally get their hands on firearms or ammunition in the home and cause harm to themselves or others,” Whitmer said.

She also mentioned proposed red flag laws that are working their way through the legislature.

“These are measures which will allow family, and friends, and law enforcement, who are concerned about someone who’s seeking to harm themselves or others, to seek a court order to temporarily confiscate those firearms,” Whitmer said.

Even though Whitmer didn’t get a chance to sign off on red flag laws on Thursday, she said she thinks it’s only a matter of time before she does.

“Soon, I will be looking forward to signing legislation establishing extreme risk protection orders,” she said.

