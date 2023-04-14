Bay City Public Schools to open health clinic in 2024

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – A mid-Michigan school district is aiming to provide top-notch medical care to students with a new full-service health clinic next year.

School administrators said they are expecting it to have a huge impact on students.

“This has actually been approximately five years in the making,” Bay City Public Schools Superintendent Stephen Bigelow said.

Bigelow was speaking about the full-service health clinic at Bay City Central High School scheduled to open sometime in 2024.

“It allows the students at Bay City Central High School to receive medical care that may have to take time off typically to go to a doctor. Obviously, it’s a huge benefit for the families as well, where they can send their kids to school and know that their medical needs can be taken care of as well,” Bigelow said.

He said the health clinic has been made possible thanks to federal funding through the Great Lakes Bay Health Centers.

“Not only does it provide all the typical things that you would expect to see in a clinic, but it also provides therapy for individual mental health and family therapy too,” Bigelow said.

He said while the clinic will be focused on Bay City Central students, it will be available to all students 5-years-old and older in the Bay City Public Schools District.

“The nice thing is it works with family insurance,” Bigelow said. “And if families don’t have insurance, or don’t have the financial means, there’s a way to work it out through Great Lakes Bay Health Centers. So essentially we’re taking a medical clinic and putting it right inside of the high school to serve our families.”

Bigelow was quick to point out students will need parental permission before they receive any services from the clinic.

Bigelow added that the clinic will serve a huge need at Bay City Central.

“We know that through other districts, where these types of programs have started, they’ve seen a huge improvement in attendance rates and also graduation rates. So, it just seems like the right thing to do for our community,” Bigelow said.

He said some old classroom areas will be modified into a small medical center. The health clinic will open in 2024 but there’s no firm start date.

