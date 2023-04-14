Former Flint police chief sentenced to pay fines, fees for illegal gambling charges

By Emily Brown
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE CO, Mich. (WNEM) - Former Flint police chief William Barksdale was sentenced on Friday, April 14, to pay fines and fees for charges related to illegal gambling.

Barksdale, along with his co-defendants Alvin and Adam Crossnoe, operated West Point Arcade located in Flint.

Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) regulation officers visited the establishment in 2017 on suspected, alleged gambling activities without a casino license, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

The officers were able to play casino-style games on computer stations in the arcade and at the conclusion of the games, they were paid in generic gift cards, according to the Attorney General’s Office. These activities fit the definition of gambling, which requires a license.

After obtaining a search warrant, MGCB officers discovered more than 80 firearms at the establishment, eight of which were determined to be sawed-off shotguns, the Attorney General’s Office said.

On Feb. 8, Barksdale pleaded no contest to one count of gambling violations, a five-year felony, and one count of reckless use of a firearm, a 90-day misdemeanor.

Related: Former Flint police chief pleads no contest to illegal gambling charges

Barksdale was sentenced on Friday to pay fines and court fees. He will not serve any jail time.

Read next:
Bay and Saginaw Co. mosquito control treatment starts April 17
mosquito generic
Saginaw travels to Sarnia to start second round series
Saginaw Spirit heads to Sarnia, Ontario.
High school seniors encouraged to complete Federal Student Aid application
Planned power outage on Saturday for Midland residents
Consumers Energy

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are asking the public to stay away from an active police scene located at the Walmart in...
Police situation at Owosso Walmart resolved
A popular coffee chain has moved into the well-loved Big Boy location in Bridgeport that closed...
Popular coffee chain moves in to former Big Boy location
John Alan Vandemark
Sheriff: Missing, endangered man found dead
Jeremiah Solomon The Big Spin winner.
Bay Co. man wins $1M prize on Big Spin show
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration

Latest News

Graffiti on Currie Bridge in Midland.
Midland bridge defaced, police seeking information
TV5 News Update: Friday afternoon, March 14
Bay and Saginaw Co. mosquito control treatment starts April 17
Saginaw Spirit heads to Sarnia, Ontario.
Saginaw travels to Sarnia to start second round series