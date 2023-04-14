High school art club updates mural in downtown Hemlock

By Hannah Mose
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:05 PM EDT
HEMLOCK, Mich. (WNEM) - The Hemlock High School Art Club has been working on updating a mural in downtown Hemlock for the last few weeks.

Hemlock High School said the building owner requested assistance from the school’s Art Club to update the mural, and the students have been working tirelessly to make that happen. The school said the mural serves as a focal point for anyone driving west of M-46/Gratiot Road.

The Art Club students have been working under the direction of RaeAnn Woodcock, a teacher at Hemlock High School.

“This project has been a wonderful opportunity for our students to showcase their talent and give back to the community,” said Woodcock. “We are thrilled to be a part of this effort and to see the positive impact it will have on the community.”

The school said the community can look forward to seeing the updated mural and enjoying it for many years to come.

