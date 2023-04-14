Midland bridge defaced, police seeking information

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A bridge in Midland has been defaced and the Midland Police Department is asking for help identifying anyone who may be involved.

The Currie Bridge was defaced recently, according to a post on their Facebook page.

If anyone has any information of who may be responsible or involved in the defacement, they are asked to contact the police department at 989-839-4713.

You may also message them on Facebook.

Those who wish to remain anonymous will be accommodated.

