Midland bridge defaced, police seeking information

Graffiti on Currie Bridge in Midland.
Graffiti on Currie Bridge in Midland.(Midland Police Department)
By Emily Brown
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A bridge in Midland has been defaced and the Midland Police Department is asking for help identifying anyone who may be involved.

The Currie Bridge was defaced recently, according to a post on their Facebook page.

If anyone has any information of who may be responsible or involved in the defacement, they are asked to contact the police department at 989-839-4713.

You may also message them on Facebook.

Those who wish to remain anonymous will be accommodated.

