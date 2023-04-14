New drive-thru only coffee shop in Burton

The new Scooter's Coffee Shop in Burton opened up shop on Friday, April 14.
By Hannah Mose
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - The new Scooter’s Coffee Shop in Burton opened up shop on Friday, April 14.

As a gift to customers, the shop offered buy one get one free drinks when ordering through the mobile app during its grand opening Friday.

The shop located on Bristol Road is drive-thru only.

Shaina Allen, the owner of the shop, said coffee lovers have already started to indulge.

“We have a peanut butter crunch which tastes like a Butterfinger, and we have a peanut butter cup that tases like a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, so I would say those are very popular, but our signature drink is our carmelicious,” Allen said.

Coffee isn’t the only drink the shop specializes in. Those who would like a different kind of refreshment can choose from several smoothies and breakfast food.

Read next:
Bay and Saginaw Co. mosquito control treatment starts April 17
mosquito generic
Midland bridge defaced, police seeking information
Graffiti on Currie Bridge in Midland.
Bay City Public Schools to open health clinic in 2024
A mid-Michigan school district is aiming to provide top notch medical care to students with a...
Some mid-Michigan hospitals easing mask mandates
Some hospitals in mid-Michigan are easing mask restrictions for staff, patients, and visitors.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are asking the public to stay away from an active police scene located at the Walmart in...
Police situation at Owosso Walmart resolved
A popular coffee chain has moved into the well-loved Big Boy location in Bridgeport that closed...
Popular coffee chain moves in to former Big Boy location
John Alan Vandemark
Sheriff: Missing, endangered man found dead
Jeremiah Solomon The Big Spin winner.
Bay Co. man wins $1M prize on Big Spin show
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration

Latest News

New drive-thru only coffee shop in Burton
TV5 News Update: Friday evening, April 14
Some mid-Michigan hospitals easing mask mandates
Some hospitals in mid-Michigan are easing mask restrictions for staff, patients, and visitors.
Some mid-Michigan hospitals easing mask mandates