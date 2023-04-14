New drive-thru only coffee shop in Burton

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - The new Scooter’s Coffee Shop in Burton opened up shop on Friday, April 14.

As a gift to customers, the shop offered buy one get one free drinks when ordering through the mobile app during its grand opening Friday.

The shop located on Bristol Road is drive-thru only.

Shaina Allen, the owner of the shop, said coffee lovers have already started to indulge.

“We have a peanut butter crunch which tastes like a Butterfinger, and we have a peanut butter cup that tases like a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, so I would say those are very popular, but our signature drink is our carmelicious,” Allen said.

Coffee isn’t the only drink the shop specializes in. Those who would like a different kind of refreshment can choose from several smoothies and breakfast food.

