Planned power outage on Saturday for Midland residents

Consumers Energy
Consumers Energy(WILX)
By Emily Brown
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A planned power outage is going to take place early in the morning on Saturday, April 15 Consumers Energy said.

Power will be interrupted for four hours starting at midnight until 4 a.m. on Saturday.

The interruption is required on behalf of ITC, an independent entity that operates the high voltage transmission lines in the region, to perform routine maintenance as part of the ongoing work to ensure electric reliability to the area.

The location of this outage is Letts Road to the north, S. Flajole Road to the east, Eastman Road to the west, and Wackerly Road to the south.

An anticipated 3,778 customers will be impacted.

