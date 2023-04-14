Police request help finding driver involved in deadly hit-and-run

Models of Dodge Ram trucks that are similar to the truck involved in a hit-and-run in Vienna Township on April 12.(Genesee County Sheriff's Office)
By Hannah Mose
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
VIENNA TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Vienna Township Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, April 12, between 4:15 a.m. and 5:30 a.m., a 35-year-old man was hit by a truck on Saginaw Street in Vienna Township, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.

Swanson said a bystander drove by at about 5:30 a.m., saw the man lying on the side of the road, and called 911.

Vienna Township deputies were dispatched to the scene and the man was taken to the hospital, Swanson said.

However, Swanson said the man suffered fatal injuries. He was taken to Ann Arbor so his organs could be donated to help those in need.

Swanson is asking the public for help in finding the driver involved in the hit-and-run.

He said based on evidence collected at the scene, the driver was in a 2014 to 2022 Dodge Ram pickup truck. The color of the vehicle is unknown. Swanson said the truck will have damage to the right side mirror and right front headlight.

Swanson is asking that body shops keep an eye out for a truck with that description.

Swanson said the impact occurred on the right side of southbound Saginaw Street, slightly north of Wilson Road in Vienna Township. He said he is looking for help from any business owners or homeowners who might have security footage or camera footage from that area that could help with the case.

Swanson said the person driving the truck may not have hit the victim intentionally, but police still need to find the driver.

“We need to know the intent. We want to make sure the family has closure,” Swanson said.

If you have any information about this incident, call 810-257-3422 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

